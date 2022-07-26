MAHOMET — Lake of the Woods Golf Course debuted electric carts this month. Apparently, second time’s the charm.
Attendees of the Mahomet course may remember it had electric carts more than six years ago. Because of their low battery life and high maintenance needs then, they eventually switched back to gas-powered versions.
Now, electric carts are back — and better.
“This go-around, there have been a lot of advancements; it’s just one large lithium-ion battery underneath the seat now,” said golf pro David Sebestik. “They’re much easier to maintain and last longer.”
The course bought 60 Club Car Tempo golf carts from Battery Specialists and Golf Cars in Champaign on a five-year lease for $150,816, said Chris Edmondson, the course’s manager.
The Champaign County Forest Preserve District, which oversees Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, where the course is located, is rolling the new fleet of carts into its carbon-neutrality goal: near-net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050, Executive Director Lorrie Pearson said.
“They’re much quieter and much better for the environment, which is what we want to do as part of the forest preserve,” Sebestik said.
There are also a few subtler improvements course managers mentioned about this new fleet. The carts have gentle “auto-braking” equipped when drivers let go of the accelerator.
Previous carts were sometimes stubborn stoppers, Sebestik said.
The electric carts make convenient clicks and beeping noises when they’re correctly plugged in for charging. Each has two USB ports as well, for any phone-charging needs.
Quieter carts are “huge for golfers,” Sebestik said. “It’s nice for when you happen to drive a cart close to someone’s backswing.”
Lake of the Woods course recently finished a multi-year renovation, with new fairways, bunkers, ponds and teeing grounds.
“These carts are another way to show our community at this facility is continually striving to make improvements,” Sebestik said.