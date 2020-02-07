FAIRMOUNT — The Land Conservation Foundation has purchased 11 acres of land where the Jordan Creek meets the Salt Fork of the Vermilion River between Fairmount and Oakwood.
The foundation bought the land with a grant from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation and local donors.
The previous owners, Jason Lindsey and Anna Keck, had wanted to protect the land, which the foundation said is inhabited by endangered mussel species and the threatened mudpuppy.
“In making the award, the foundation considered that this purchase will create a brand-new preserve along two of east central Illinois’ high-quality waterways where there was previously limited public access,” Executive Director Dennis O’Brien said.