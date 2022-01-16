I didn’t mean to alarm my husband, but I’m afraid he came home to one, two long white gloves, my beekeeping veil, my bee suit abandoned on the lawn.
When Michael arrived, he clomped up the kitchen stairs and said it looks like I did a bee striptease right in the yard. Who knew that a couple of bees could find their way into my protective equipment?
Usually, I ask Michael for a safety check to be sure my veil doesn’t have any open gaps in the back, but today, I was in a hurry, trying to get my bees fed before the sun got too low. In truth, I probably waited too long. The bright afternoon was fading quickly, and already a shadow had come over the hive and a chill into the air.
I pried off the roof of the coop (bees glue everything shut with their very sticky propolis), and there at the top were the plastic bags of sugar nectar I put in last week, only now flattened and empty. A crowd of bees were milling around, licking the bags.
Usually quite placid when I feed them, today they weren’t happy to be disturbed. As I started to remove the empty bags, they rose up buzzing and swirling. I tried to work calmly and quickly, but suddenly the buzzing seemed pretty close to my ear. When I felt a couple of bees crawling on my face, I knew they had breached my bonnet.
When you’re working with bees, you want to remain calm, so I set my bag of nectar on my bee bench and walked away. At the edge of the driveway, I began to take off my equipment, but it was too late. I got three stings on my face and neck.
Poor bees! When they sting you, they leave their stingers in and fly off to die, sacrificing themselves for the hive.
I headed for the house, but inside, I still heard a buzzing very near my ear, so I went out. I couldn’t feel any crawling or stinging, but the buzzing persisted, and I figured the bee was caught in my hair.
Outside again, I carefully pulled the pins out of my bun, and the buzzing stopped. I imagined the bee, newly released from the coil of my braid, rising silently into the sky and heading for the hive.
Back inside again on the way to the bathroom mirror to survey the damage, I saw one lone honeybee sitting on my counter. I put a glass over her and slid a card under the glass and released her outside.
Michael came home a while later and helped me check my equipment for lingering bees, and I put everything back on. The sun was setting, so I worked quickly again, placing the bag of sugar nectar at the top of the hive, slicing some parallel lines on top of the bag so the bees could access the nectar, and closing up the hive again with no further incident.
I thanked the bees for their work and went inside to check on my face again: swelling over my lip and under my jaw and on the back of my neck. I pulled two stingers, like tiny, brown thorns, out of my face. It will smart for a few days.
I don’t get stung often, and when I do, it’s usually through my own stupidity. Every time the bees are teaching me a valuable lesson. They are training me to be more careful, more patient, more gentle when I work with them.
Usually I sing to them as I open the hive, so they know I am coming. For some reason, today, I neglected my song. Was that what made them mad? All I know is that you need to take the stings with the honey and be respectful of each of these gifts from the bees.
Learn in Beauty; Discover Peace; Blessed Be.