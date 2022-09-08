URBANA — The Urbana Park District is working with local and state agencies to determine the cause of several deer deaths around Meadowbrook Park.
The suspected culprit: epizootic hemorrhagic disease, a viral illness that mainly affects white-tailed deer and spreads through stagnant puddles in periods of drought.
At this point, the deer carcasses are severely decomposed, and acrid, said Derek Liebert, the park district’s superintendent of planning and operations. The park district wanted to get the info out after “several inquiries” about the smell.
“We’re going to put some temporary signs up in the park to make people aware of what they’re smelling, and aware that it’s deer that passed away,” he said. “Otherwise we’ll keep monitoring and managing the odor.”
Spreading lime on the carcasses helps control the smell, he said.
On Aug. 29, a park district staff member found a dead deer in Meadowbrook Park. Two days later, a resident of the nearby Yankee Ridge resident found a couple more, Liebert said.
By the end of the week, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the wildlife division at University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine and several members of the park district’s natural areas advisory committee were on the case.
On Friday, several samples were taken to the UI’s clinic to test for the disease. A recent sample from a dead deer in Vermilion County came back positive for the disease, Liebert said.
The disease often spreads through virus-carrying midges, which make homes in stagnant pools of water and bite deer that come near.
“With the time of the year, the fact we’ve had some extended dry conditions, and the fact the deer were all located near water, we’re confident these are cases of EHD,” Liebert said.
It’s not frequent in Meadowbrook, but outbreaks among grazing animals are an annual occurrence in the state. The disease isn’t dangerous for humans or pets.
“There’s some optimism that with the rain we got over the weekend, these stagnant pools won’t harbor as much of the disease anymore, and as the conditions get colder, the gnats won’t be around,” Liebert said.