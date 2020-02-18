CHAMPAIGN — There are still about 350 openings for anyone wishing to sign up for a hazardous household waste collection event set for April 4 in Champaign, according to Nichole Millage, the city’s environmental sustainability specialist.
This Illinois Environmental Protection Agency-sponsored collection will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and requires registration in advance.
Scheduled as a make-up collection for those who signed up for one last fall but weren’t able to get in, this event also has additional openings for others to participate.
Accepted at the collection will be unwanted oil-based paints, paint thinners, herbicides, insecticides, pesticides, old gasoline & kerosene, pool chemicals, cleaning products, mercury, household batteries, lead-acid batteries, used motor oil, drain cleaners, lawn chemicals, solvents, antifreeze, hobby chemicals, aerosol paints, fluorescent lamp bulbs and old and outdated pharmaceuticals.
To register, head online to hhwevent.simplybook.me/v2/.