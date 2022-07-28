VERMILION COUNTY — Opponents of a 23,000-acre underground coal mine proposed for the Homer area didn’t buy a cake and celebrate when the construction deadline passed to proceed with the permit process. They saw strong signs earlier that Sunrise Coal would not proceed.
Still, it was a “momentous victory for Illinois water and community activism,” according to the grassroots Stand Up to Coal group.
“We haven’t celebrated a lot,” said Jonathan Ashbrook, treasurer of the group. “I think there are so many ways that things can be appealed.”
He said the group was waiting for final confirmation that an April 2022 deadline had passed for Sunrise Coal to begin some kind of construction. Even building a parking lot would have sufficed.
That construction never happened, and confirmation came in late June.
“I think to be honest, we’re a little bit in shock,” Ashbrook said. “We’ve been fighting this so long.”
It’s a process that extended to 2009, when Colorado-based Sunrise Coal Co. began approaching landowners to lease coal rights. That began a process that would cost the company millions of dollars.
Sunrise never broke ground or requested an extension, and the land-reclamation bond has been returned, which signals a permanent end to the proposed mine.
The Bulldog Mine would have been Illinois’ last new coal mine.
Ashbrook said “the writing was on the wall” that Sunrise wouldn’t proceed with the mine when it first scaled back production at its Carlisle, Ind., mine in 2019, then shut it down four months later.
“That was a pretty productive facility,” Ashbrook said. “They couldn’t make it profitable. They wrote that mine off. I think at that time is when they wrote off all the investments in the Homer mine.”
Andrew Rehn, water resources engineer for Prairie Rivers Network, which supported Stand Up to Coal’s fight to stop the Homer-area mine from the outset, said Sunrise Coal went through the hearing process to receive a mining permit from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and a water-discharge permit from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
Public hearings for those permits were held in 2014 and 2015, respectively, in area communities.
Public comments were largely against allowing development of the mine, Rehn said, although there were some people who spoke in favor.
The natural resources department notified Sunrise Coal that it needed “62 different changes” to the permit before it would be approved and gave the company a year to respond. Several extensions pushed that allowable response time to two-and-a-half years, he said.
Sunrise eventually responded and was granted a mine permit.
“Once a permit is issued, there really isn’t” a chance for additional public comment, said Rehn, although an administrative review — “a quasi-legal process to challenge whether the permit meets the letter of the law,” according to Rehn — can be filed.
Stand Up to Coal hired an attorney and a geological expert “who looked at the operations of the permit” and assembled an application, which resulted in a hearing in the summer of 2020.
Regardless, Sunrise Coal would have been allowed to proceed but chose not to. It evidently all came down to a business decision.
“It’s so unlikely Sunrise will turn around and put in this mine,” Rehn said. “This feels like victory.”
He said many of those who fought the mine’s development were farmers, landowners and community members who would have been affected by the mine.
They objected for a variety of reasons, including the effects of the surface operation, the dust and discharge into waterways, the contamination of groundwater due to coal-slurry impoundments on the site and other significant environmental impacts.
Ashbrook said the result is “very exciting.”
At one point, “I don’t think we ever envisioned it turning out this way. It’s a dream outcome,” he said. “It seemed too fanciful to occur. It’s the best-case scenario to have the department completely shut it down.”
Ashbrook said the Homer-area mine was a money-losing proposition all around for Sunrise, which he said invested $8 million or $9 million in it, including the purchase of land, coal leases including sign-up bonuses, and engineering and legal expenses.
In July 2013, the Georgetown City Council unanimously approved selling up to 500,000 gallons of untreated water per day for 30 years to the mine.
That agreement was reached after Sunrise approached the village of Homer to buy untreated water from its wells for the coal mine, which was opposed by Prairie Rivers Network and Stand Up to Coal. The Homer Village Board ultimately agreed to sell the mine treated water, but not untreated water. Sunrise went in search of another way to supply the hundreds of thousands of gallons it would need daily to wash the coal and meet other functions in the coal-mining process and came to an agreement with Georgetown.