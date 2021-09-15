CHAMPAIGN — Online registration has opened for a residential electronics collection event to be held from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 at Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.
Eligible to participate are residents from Bondville, Broadlands, Champaign, Fisher, Gifford, Homer, Ivesdale, Longview, Ludlow, Mahomet, Ogden, Pesotum, Rantoul, Royal, Sadorus, Savoy, Sidney, St. Joseph, Thomasboro, Tolono, Urbana and unincorporated areas of Champaign County, according to the Champaign County Department of Planning and Zoning.
Registration to reserve a 15-minute time slot is required. Confirmation for those who register will be sent through email or text message, and five to seven days before the event, participants will receive postcards to serve as their admission tickets.
Items to be bought to the collection are limited to seven per household, and there is also a four-TV-per-household limit.
The event is being hosted by Champaign County and the municipalities of Champaign, Urbana and Savoy.
To register and see a list of the items that can be brought to the event, go to ecycle.simplybook.me.