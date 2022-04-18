e-recycling event
Drivers with scheduled appointments drop off unused or broken electronics headed for recycling at an October 2016 event at Parkland College in Champaign.

 Heather Coit/The News-Gazette
CHAMPAIGN — Registration has opened for an electronics recycling collection event set for May 21 at Parkland College in Champaign.

Residents from all communities in Champaign County — with the exception of Philo and Foosland — can sign up. Philo and Foosland aren’t participating.

Participants will be limited to four TVs per household and seven items total. Small items can be put in a box and counted as one item.

A wide variety of electronic equipment will be accepted. Full lists of what will and won’t be accepted are available at the online sign-up page: ecycle.simplybook.me/v2/.

A confirmation email or text will be sent after sign-up.

This collection event is being sponsored by the cities of Champaign and Urbana, the village of Savoy and Champaign County.

