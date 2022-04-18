CHAMPAIGN — Registration has opened for an electronics recycling collection event set for May 21 at Parkland College in Champaign.
Residents from all communities in Champaign County — with the exception of Philo and Foosland — can sign up. Philo and Foosland aren’t participating.
Participants will be limited to four TVs per household and seven items total. Small items can be put in a box and counted as one item.
A wide variety of electronic equipment will be accepted. Full lists of what will and won’t be accepted are available at the online sign-up page: ecycle.simplybook.me/v2/.
A confirmation email or text will be sent after sign-up.
This collection event is being sponsored by the cities of Champaign and Urbana, the village of Savoy and Champaign County.