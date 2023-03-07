CHAMPAIGN — Online registration has opened to participate in the next household-hazardous-waste collection event in Champaign.
Open to all Illinois residents, it will be held April 15 in the southeast parking lot at State Farm Center in Champaign.
Accepted for disposal will be oil-based paints, paint thinners, herbicides, insecticides, pesticides, old gasoline, kerosene, pool chemicals, cleaning products, mercury, household batteries, used motor oil, drain cleaners, lawn chemicals, solvents, antifreeze, hobby chemicals, aerosol paints, fluorescent light tubes and compact fluorescent light bulbs.
Items that won’t be accepted include latex-based paints (which are not considered hazardous waste), agricultural chemicals, business and commercial sector and institutional wastes, explosives, fireworks, controlled substances, propane tanks, smoke detectors, farm machinery oil, fire extinguishers, needles and potentially infectious medical waste.
The collection is being organized by Champaign County, the cities of Champaign and Urbana and the village of Savoy.
Anyone planning to bring items for disposal must register for an appointment time at hhwevent.simplybook.me.