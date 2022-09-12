URBANA — Registration has opened for the next residential electronics collection in Champaign County, to be held from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 at Parkland College.
Anyone from a participating community can sign up to dispose of their unwanted electronic items such as TVs, computers, scanners, microwave ovens, VCRs, DVD players, cameras, phones, phone accessories and many other items.
Participating communities include Bondville, Broadlands, Champaign, Fisher, Gifford, Homer, Ivesdale, Longview, Ludlow, Mahomet, Ogden, Pesotum, Rantoul, Royal, Sadorus, Savoy, Sidney, St. Joseph, Thomasboro, Tolono, Urbana and unincorporated areas of Champaign County.
Those signing up will receive a confirmation email or text message, and five to seven days before the event, they’ll receive a postcard that will serve as their ticket to enter.
The event will be held rain or shine.
For more information and to sign up, go online to ecycle.simplybook.me.