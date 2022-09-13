CHAMPAIGN — Susan Monte was working as a planner for Champaign County when she was offered the opportunity to become recycling coordinator and accepted.
“From that point on, it was just a constant learning curve,” she recalled.
Monte, who recently retired, was honored by the Illinois Recycling Foundation with its highest recognition, the Steven Apotheker Award.
The Champaign resident said she began working as a planner for the county in 1999, taking on the role of recycling coordinator in 2006.
She’s also been active in her field outside county government.
Monte provided input for the Task Force on the Advancement of Materials Recycling in 2013-2014 and served on the Illinois Materials Management Advisory Committee from 2020-2021.
She is also a member of the Illinois Product Stewardship Council and continues to serve as the executive director of a nonprofit organization she founded in 2019, Champaign County Environmental Stewards.
Among that group’s objectives for the current year are improving household hazardous-waste collection options, encouraging commercial composting options for food scraps discarded before foods reach consumers and improving glass recycling options, Monte said.
Champaign County Environmental Stewards is currently working on establishing a permanent site for household hazardous-waste disposal with the help of a $650,000 American Rescue Plan Act grant.
The group is looking for a vacant existing building centrally located in an industrial area of Champaign-Urbana to use for the new center, Monte said.
Development is still in early stages, but the group hopes to have this site open in 2024 or 2025, she said.
In announcing its choice of Monte to receive an award, the Illinois Recycling Foundation said Monte’s career as a planner coupled with her concern for the environment led her to become the county’s recycling coordinator.
Her research on household hazardous waste was “instrumental” in the recent advancement of services being offered by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, the foundation said.