RURAL FAIRMOUNT — Several Scout officials and residents of the area around Camp Drake are decrying an ongoing logging effort that will harvest 1,400 trees at the Scouts BSA facility. But the leader of th Prairielands Council said he had informed Scout officials more than a year ago about the planned logging, and they had only raised objections in recent months.
Scout Executive Jared White said the council’s executive board made the decision to harvest the trees many months ago and selected an Indiana-based company, Pike Lumber, to do the work because it was highly recommended by several other Scout councils that had logging work done.
The selective tree harvest was originally discussed in early 2018 at the camp, which is located about 10 miles southwest of Danville. Scout officials revisited the talks in early 2020 due to financial concerns stemming from the pandemic.
White said the logging will generate funds to pay for a shower house/bathroom facility that will also serve as a storm shelter.
“We don’t currently have any storm shelters out at Camp Drake,” White said, adding that the lack of adequate storm safety was driven home by tornadoes that rolled through the St. Louis area and Mayfield, Ky., in early December, leaving dozens dead.
Scouts currently gather in the dining hall or find shelter in ravines at the camp during storm warnings.
The new facility will also provide privacy for all ages and genders by having individual bathroom and shower facilities.
The logging at Camp Drake will generate between $200,000 and $300,000, White estimated, and the shower building/storm shelter, which will house up to 200 people, will cost about $250,000.
“We want to make sure all of our youth are safe,” White said.
Tiffany Armas, scoutmaster of Troop 2119, and her son, Joel, an Eagle Scout, are among those protesting the plan the loudest. They said Scout officials were not properly informed of the scope of the plan and that it is not following proper forestry ecological practices. A petition signed by 327 people asked the Scout leaders to reconsider the logging plan.
It appears to be too late. Logging, which began in early January, is about halfway finished.
Tiffany Armas said they were originally told only about 200 trees would be cut down when actually seven times that number will be felled.
For that, White said he takes the blame. He said he was “blindsided” when some Scouting officials came into his office and asked him about the logging plan. He said he hadn’t looked at the plan for a while and estimated it was 200 trees to be cut.
Armas said she has been trying to raise awareness of the issue by communicating with forestry experts. She said coming up with a forestry management plan is the first thing the council board should have done.
White said he has met with Scout officials “many times” and informed them of the logging plans and discussed them at each scout camp.
“When people say this was done in secrecy — this has been (planned) for over a year,” he said.
The trees were marked with a red line more than a year ago, he said, adding, “You have to wait for the (logging) company when they have time to get it done. We’ve definitely let people know.”
Details about the plan are also posted on the Prairielands Council’s website at prairielandsbsa.org.
“I’ve got people who are very smart making decisions,” he said.
He said the camp won’t be a pretty sight for a while due to the logging.
“There’s going to be some downed trees,” White said. “For a little while, it’s going to look ugly. When you do a tree harvest,” it looks that way for three to five years.
But he said there are “a lot of benefits” to the logging in that it will open the canopy to allow smaller trees to grow.
And he said Pike Lumber’s mess will be smaller than that created by other lumber companies, according to other Scout councils that have had logging done.
“In Indiana, they seem to be very environmentally friendly when it comes to this process, according to one of our local volunteers who has a history with a forester who works for the U of I,” White said.
Armas said opponents of the logging plan were initially told it was done to raise money, then the reason given was safety. They were also told it was to maintain the forest.
“It’s kind of like Whac-A-Mole. It changes every time you ask,” she said, noting that foresters she has spoken to indicate “if you do it to maintain the forest, you’ll do it the right way,” a less-destructive way.
The opponents were also concerned the job didn’t go out for bid.
“The lack of transparency is troubling,” she said. “The lack of prioritization of the environment, where the Boy Scouts stress that, is troubling. If only the environmental committee could have a seat at the table.”
“There’s a lovely area of mature trees close to where (an) eagle has nested. The chapel and ecology area are going to be pretty darn close to a clear-cut area,” Armas said, estimating about 75 percent of the trees will be felled in that area. “When you get the equipment in, you’re going to damage a lot of trees.”
Armas said people have told her “it will look like a bomb went off” after the work is done.
“We’re not saying you shouldn’t cut any trees,” she said. “We’re saying you should follow environmental best practices and best forestry practices, but nobody is willing to talk to us.”
Armas said the timber harvest is likely to result in soil erosion and could cause excess flooding and run-off in certain areas of the camp.
“Scouts were taught to leave no trace,” Armas said, noting there is a sign at the entrance to Camp Drake that reads, “No timber harvesting.”
White said the logging project has been discussed at numerous council board meetings, which are open to anyone, but he said no non-board members or leaders have attended.
He said this is not the first time the Camp Drake forest has been logged. The action also took place in the late 1970s, and the trees grew back.
He said it is good to log such an area every 25 to 35 years.
“I know what we’re doing is best for the council,” he said.
Prairielands Council came into possession of the Camp Drake property in 1931 when it was purchased by several area community organizations and donated to the Scouts. It was built on the remnants of a mining operation and had no trees when it started.
The camp is situated on a 400-acre site, with about 160 acres of forest. White estimated that the logging will result in 1 percent of the timber being felled.