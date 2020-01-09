CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has agreed to return to Champaign County to collect the household hazardous waste items from hundreds of people who signed up for a collection event this past October but couldn’t get through the backed-up line.

For now, the collection is open only to about 600 people who have been sent letters about the make-up date.

For many, hazardous-waste collection event was just that — a waste The IEPA's David Saladino said 3 possible reasons he was given by the contractor for Saturday's long lines were that the heavy rain slowed things down; a number of people brought latex paint — though there were many advance warnings that it wouldn't be accepted; and several arrived with many boxes of items.

They all reserved an appointment slot at the Oct. 26 collection, but couldn’t get in, according to Nichole Millage, environmental sustainability specialist for the city of Champaign. Those households have until Jan. 31 to sign up for a time for the make-up event, set for April 4.

Millage said there may be some spots open for others to sign up starting in February, but no reservations are being taken from others at this time.

Local governments that organized the collection with the IEPA know who was and wasn’t able to get in at the last event because those who reserved a spot received cards in the mail that they were asked to turn in at the collection, Millage said.

Only about half of those who signed up to participate in the October collection were able to get through a line that was backed up throughout the day well down North Market Street from the collection spot at Market Place Mall’s parking lot.

Steps will be taken to assure the problems that plagued the October event won’t happen again at the upcoming one in April, Millage said.

The IEPA has assured local governments that there will be additional drop-off lines and sufficient personnel and loading capacity at the next event, she said.

As was the case with the October event, this collection will be for household waste items such as oil-based paints, herbicides, pesticides, cleaning products, used motor oil, aerosol paints and other items that shouldn’t be tossed in the trash.