SEYMOUR — In the 11 years Abbey and Barry Houser have lived in the Pinetree subdivision in Seymour, they’ve added to one of the features residents love most about their neighborhood.
They’ve planted more trees.
Now the ones on their property and others in a subdivision full of old, towering trees are showing signs of distress, with leaves that have wilted, curled and cupped.
And some residents believe the culprit is likely dicamba — a herbicide used on area soybean fields that has drifted their way.
Abbey Houser said she and her husband have seven oak trees on their property, all of which they planted over the last six to eight years.
After seeing unusual leaf growth this spring, she recalled asking one of her neighbors, “Hey, what’s up with my oak trees?”
But it’s not just the oaks, Houser said.
“I have a redbud that looks horrible. I have a dogwood with the curved, cupped, crinkled edges, and my dogwood didn’t flower this year,” she said.
Even their oakleaf hydrangea has curled and cupped leaves, Houser said.
Dicamba, a broad-spectrum herbicide that’s been around since 1967, is one of the chemicals that has been confirmed in testing and analysis of multiple cases of damaged foliage samples by the Illinois Department of Agriculture and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, according to the Illinois Forestry Association.
The association says the foliage damage appears to have contributed to a decline in health and increased mortality in many tree and plant species, among them oaks, elms maples, redbud, honey locust, hickories, flowering dogwood and sycamores.
The use of dicamba is restricted by date and weather conditions — for example, in Illinois, recently updated federal regulations state the cutoff date for application is now June 12, rather than June 20.
The restrictions also state dicamba can’t be applied on soybean fields if the air temperature at the time of application — or the high temperature forecast for the day — exceeds 85 degrees, or when wind is blowing toward adjacent residential areas or any Illinois nature preserve areas.
While dicamba is legal when it’s used correctly, the use is difficult to police, according to fellow Pinetree subdivision resident Jeff Brown.
And since dicamba can drift many miles, it’s hard to identify which user may be at fault for tree damage, he said.
On his own property, several tall hickory trees have been affected, Brown said.
“The thing people love about this neighborhood is it’s got these old, beautiful trees,” he said.
‘Not just dicamba’
Kim Erndt-Pitcher, senior habitat and agricultural programs specialist at Prairie Rivers Network, said this issue goes far beyond one town and one herbicide.
“It’s not just dicamba,” she said. “Several herbicides are drifting.”
There are two types of drift, she said. One is a particle drift that occurs at the time of application, while the other type, a vapor drift, has become more of a problem in recent years because more volatile herbicides are being used than ever before.
It’s also not just an issue in farm applications. Herbicides that cause the kind of damage being noted to plants and trees are also in many lawn chemicals used to control weeds, Ernst-Pitcher said.
“In recent years, states across the U.S. have been dealing with large increases in reports of injuries to crops, trees and plants. These injuries are symptomatic of exposure to plant growth regulator herbicides such as 2,4-D and dicamba, which are commonly used in agriculture and lawn management,” Prairie Rivers Network says in a post on its website. “Even moderate levels of repeated and/or chronic exposures can injure plants and have not only visible, but also unseen effects on our environment.”
In some areas the organization has been monitoring, some oaks are no longer producing acorns, Erndt-Pitcher said.
The most recent update in regulations made use of dicamba more restrictive, she said, but it still doesn’t address the issue of volatility.
“We’re in a pickle and we need to figure out a way to do things differently, before we start losing the native trees we depend on for survival,” Erndt-Pitcher said.
‘At what expense?’
Eric Swenson, also a Pinetree resident, said he observed abnormal growth on trees and plants in his yard this spring.
“Then, maybe a week ago, there was a chemical application somewhere nearby that came through our neighborhood and caused more damage,” he said. “What that showed us is these chemicals are having an impact on both the environment here and the natural beauty of our neighborhood.”
It’s important to note, Swenson said, that farmers can apply this chemical legally and these impacts can still occur.
“I have 100-year-old oak trees that are absolutely beautiful and help to make the place a home I enjoy,” he said. “They clearly have been devastated by this chemical.”
Beyond damage to the trees themselves, Swenson raises concerns about potential impacts of herbicide drift on human health and on home and property values.
With the most recent application, he said, some people in the neighborhood had to be indoors due to the effect on their breathing.
Swenson said he understands farmers are filling a vital role in food production and economic growth to the region.
“I know our farmers are well-intentioned,” he said.
Houser said it’s a huge problem, but also a sensitive one.
“Everyone needs to be able to eat,” she said. “We have to feed people, but also at what expense? Are we going to kill all our native plant life?”
She’s seen similar damage on trees in Champaign, Houser said.
Last week, inspectors from the Illinois Department of Agriculture came to the subdivision to look at the damage to trees, and will be returning today to obtain more information for reports.
Meanwhile, Swenson said, he and his neighbors won’t know until next spring whether their trees will recover from the damage they’re seeing now.
Trees can come back from this, Erndt-Pitcher said.
“But the question is: How many exposures and how many years of exposure can they handle?” she said.