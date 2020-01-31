CHAMPAIGN — Sign-ups will begin Monday for the remaining openings available in a make-up household hazardous waste collection set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 4 in Champaign.
The first chance to sign up was offered to anyone who signed up for the collection event in October and wasn’t able to get in because there weren’t enough lines to handle the number of people booked.
After registering those who had been scheduled for the October collection, there are still about 600 openings available for others to sign up, according to Nichole Millage, Champaign’s environmental sustainability specialist.
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, which sponsored the October event, agreed to provide the make-up collection day.
To prevent the long wait times experienced in October, additional drop-off lines and staff will be on hand and fewer people will be scheduled for each appointment time, officials said.
To participate in the collection, appointments must be booked in advance at hhwevent.simplybook.me.
Items that can be brought to the collection include oil-based paints, paint thinners, herbicides, insecticides, pesticides, old gasoline and kerosene, pool chemicals, cleaning products, mercury, household batteries, lead-acid batteries, used motor oil, drain cleaners, lawn chemicals, solvents, antifreeze, hobby chemicals, aerosol paints, fluorescent bulbs, old and outdated medicines and pharmaceuticals.
Those signing up are asked to take note of waste items that won’t be accepted, among them latex paints, fireworks, explosives, propane tanks, institutional waste, chemicals used for agriculture, needles and smoke detectors.