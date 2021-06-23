DANVILLE — State and local authorities are suing Dynegy Midwest Generation over the disposal of coal ash at the company’s former Vermilion Power Station near Oakwood.
A lawsuit was filed Tuesday by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy linking the disposal of coal ash in on-site ponds with contamination of surrounding groundwater and the Middle Fork of the Vermilion River.
Raoul and Lacy also announced Tuesday that they have filed a motion to enter an agreed interim order requiring Dynegy to, in part, create a safety emergency response plan for the site.
“The agreed interim order is a vital step in addressing our long-standing concerns with the facility’s coal-ash ponds,” said John Kim, director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. “The order establishes necessary timelines for addressing the impacts on area groundwater and the Middle Fork of the Vermilion River, and provides for more meaningful public participation while moving toward the ultimate closure of the facility’s coal-ash ponds.”
The coal-fired Vermilion Power Station operated until November 2011.
Coal ash can contain harmful byproducts that may have an adverse impact on groundwater and the Middle Fork, and the river’s banks have steadily eroded, Raoul and Lacy said in their suit.
The lawsuit contends that the proximity of the coal-ash ponds, which lie in the river’s floodplains, “further threatens the river’s well-being,” a statement from Raoul’s office said.
Raoul said Dynegy’s actions created a public-health risk by contaminating the groundwater and led to the pollution of Illinois’ only nationally recognized scenic river.
“I am pleased to partner with Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy and am committed to holding Dynegy accountable for harming our environment and putting the health of Illinois residents at risk,” he said.
Officials with clean-water advocate group Prairie Rivers Network said they are pleased with the agreement so far, according to Andrew Rehn, water resources engineer with the organization.
“It’s really good to see that the state is taking action here and working to get the ash removed from the floodplain,” he said.
Dynegy will have to propose closure plans to remove the coal ash, and will have to present its plans at a public meeting on or before Dec. 17, he said.