URBANA — Multiple herbicides used in farming and lawn care have been found in lab-tested samples of damaged trees throughout Champaign-Urbana, according to Champaign-based environmental group Prairie Rivers Network.
The group said it took samples from trees in 13 locations in Champaign-Urbana.
“Every tree that was sampled showed visible signs of injury, and lab tests confirmed the presence of herbicides in every sample, with between three and six widely used herbicides detected on each tree,” the group said.
Samples taken from trees in Champaign included such locations as University Avenue near Dr. Howard Elementary School and Central High School; Willis Avenue; Natalie Drive; and Hallbeck Drive.
Among the Urbana locations were Indiana Street, High Cross Road, Yankee Ridge Elementary, Barnhart Prairie/Bluestem Hall Nature School and Carle Park.
Kim Erndt-Pitcher, director of ecological protection with Prairie Rivers Network, said the samples were taken in June, and similar injuries to trees related to herbicides has been seen throughout Illinois and the Midwest.
That same month, residents in Seymour's Pinetree subdivision reported seeing damage to their trees that they believe was related to the drift of broad-spectrum herbicide dicamba.
Erndt-Pitcher and retired biologist/Prairie Rivers Network volunteer Martin Kemper said damage to leaves on such sampled tree types as red oak, tulip poplar, redbud, burr oak, white oak, osage orange and pin oak has included some yellowing and curling, cupping and puckering of the leaves, with some twisting at the stem, turning leaves upside down or sideways.
And it’s not just the trees, Erndt-Pitcher said. Damage is also being seen to plants in gardens and flowering plants.
“These herbicides are in the air, and they’re affecting everything they touch,” she said.
After six years of monitoring damage, Prairie Rivers Network is also finding the injuries to trees can be cumulative, causing a decline in tree health, Kemper said.
Some trees get hit more than once a year by different herbicides, Ernst-Pitcher said.
Step 1 in addressing the issue is making the community aware that the damage is occurring, Erndt-Pitcher and Kemper said.
“Nothing is going to happen until people understand that these exposures are occurring,” Kemper said.
To help with that community understanding, Prairie Rivers Network and the Save Our Trees Coalition for Herbicide Pollution Accountability gathered Wednesday at Meadowbrook Park in Urbana to present the test findings. And earlier in the day, representatives took local government officials on a tour to two Champaign-Urbana locations where herbicide-related tree damage has occurred.
Erndt-Pitcher said rather than asking for herbicides such as dicamba, 2,4-D, atrazine, glufosinate, glyphosate and others to be banned, “we have to be better at how we’re using them.”
Urbana Park District Director Tim Bartlett, who spoke at Meadowbrook, said some tree decline has been seen around the community and in parks and discussed internally, “but we just don’t know a lot about it.”
“We’ve been looking at our own trees and wondering what’s going on,” he said.