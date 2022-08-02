CHAMPAIGN — Have old tires you want to get rid of?
Local governments are willing to take them off your hands Thursday through Saturday at two drop-off locations — the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District east parking lot at 201 W. Kenyon Road, C, and the Urbana Township Road District east parking lot, 2312 Perkins Road, U.
Residents of Champaign County can drop off passenger and small truck tires with or without rims that are 17 inches or less.
Oversized, agricultural or commercial tires won’t be accepted.
Hours for the collection will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The collection is sponsored by Champaign County, the cities of Champaign and Urbana, the health district, Champaign County Environmental Stewards and Forest Preserve Friends Foundation.