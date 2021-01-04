While most of us were taking pictures of iced-covered tree limbs to post on social media, Kevin Sanderson was nibbling at his fingernails.
“I was preparing myself to come in" to work, the city of Urbana’s arborist said. “With a little more ice, it could have been bad.”
The weekend storm wound up helping more than hindering, Sanderson said, describing it as “self-pruning” with many smaller, dead branches falling due to the weight of ice.
The 54-year-old Homer High grad still talks of the granddaddy of all ice storms: Valentine’s Day in 1990. Then with Ingram’s Nursery, Sanderson remembers a cleanup operation that took months.
“When it first started, you could actually hear tree branches creaking and crashing,” he said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be good.”
Reminders
Christmas tree collection in Urbana started Monday and continues through Friday. In Champaign, the process starts Jan. 11.
Also, the Landscape Recycling Center at 1210 E. University Ave., U, disposes of trees for free in January and February.
Questions? Call 217-384-2302.