Top of the Morning, July 5, 2022
Monticello’s Austin Nelson and Champaign’s Daniel Harder finished their weekend shift at a Champaign AT&T store on an empty stomach — and felt pretty good about it.
After clocking out for lunch and heading to their car Saturday, the two noticed a crying sound coming from a storm drain near the store on North Prospect Avenue in Champaign. Turns out seven baby ducks had fallen into the narrow crevasse.
Having no luck reaching animal control, Nelson and Harder contacted police. When they arrived, two officers opened the storm drain and one of them — with socks and shoes off and pants rolled up — jumped in to retrieve the ducks, handing them to Nelson.
“We could see the mother duck that we saw earlier across the pond and walked the ducklings over to her and let them in, and they immediately ran and swam to their mother,” Nelson said. “It honestly just felt so good.”
Even if it meant skipping lunch.
“I was pretty hungry since we didn’t get to eat on our break, but we got to spend it doing something kind and good,“ Nelson said. “That’s important, especially nowadays.”