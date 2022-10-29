Top of the Morning, Oct. 29, 2022
No need to bag those leaves, St. Joseph. The public works department has you covered.
Since 2001, the village has offered to take care of leaves raked to the curb by sucking them up into a truck.
“We have a leaf (vacuum) and two dump trucks with boxes in them,” said Luke Fisher, St. Joseph’s assistant public works director.
“If the residents can get their leaves out in a single line, we have a guy who operates the (vacuum) and a guy who operates the truck, the guy on the (vacuum) operates the boom, and they get what the king can get.”
The collected leaves are then scattered around to a variety of different locations. Many leaves inevitably return to the soil to restart the cycle of life at its earliest point.
“Some people want it for some fertilizer for their trees,” Fisher said. “A nursery takes the majority of it.”
Weather permitting, leaves are collected once a week along a route that begins on the south side of St. Joseph before working north and off to the west.
There are times when the truck can’t run, such as in snowy conditions when plows replace the leaf boxes.
“Weather depending, there’re times where you can’t get into the places we dump, so we can’t pick up,” Fisher said. But we try to get the whole town done once a week. “
St. Joseph will be collecting leaves until Dec. 2.