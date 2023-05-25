FITHIAN — Wind turbines at the California Ridge Wind Farm in Fithian haven't been operating recently due to a planned Ameren outage, according to Justin Lappin, regional operations and assets manager for the wind-farm operator.
The 134-turbine wind farm overlapping Champaign and Vermilion counties is owned by Brookfield Renewable U.S.
"Ameren Transmission has been upgrading several pieces of aging infrastructure in a substation that serves the California Ridge Wind Farm. New switches, insulators and breakers were added to improve reliability," said Ameren spokeswoman Karly Combest.
"Final checks of the equipment will take place tomorrow (Friday) and the planned outage will be complete by tomorrow afternoon," she said. "We worked with California Ridge on this maintenance outage to ensure reliability so they can continue to provide more diverse energy resources for our customers."