CHAMPAIGN — Kraft Heinz says it’s working on resolving an ongoing odor issue in the area surrounding its Champaign plant, but residents say it’s not getting any better.
“Last night, it was horrendous,” Jareth Purcell, who lives on the 1300 block of West Columbia Avenue, said Friday.
The lingering odor has been described by neighbors as similar to rotten eggs and raw sewage, and by Kraft Heinz as “unpleasant.”
“The Kraft Heinz manufacturing facility in Champaign, Illinois, recently experienced an issue with its wastewater treatment plant, resulting in a small group of people experiencing an unpleasant odor,” said company spokeswoman Chelsea Slaggert. “We are working closely with our team of subject matter experts and the Urbana and Champaign Sanitary District to find a swift and comprehensive solution to mitigate the odor issue.”
Slaggert went on to say: “What people are smelling is typical wastewater. We are not releasing straight ammonia into the air. The current assessment from experts on site is that the odor is from wastewater and is a mix of ingredients from decomposing materials from our water-treatment system. This is from natural decomposition, is happening at low levels, and we do not believe there is a need for concern.”
Sanitary district Executive Director Rick Manner said Kraft Heinz is correct in saying that the Champaign plant isn’t releasing straight ammonia into the air.
“That would be a very serious situation requiring an emergency response,” he said.
However, Manner also said, the sanitary district did find elevated concentrations of ammonia in the sewage on Aug. 3-4, and those concentrations have since been reduced to normal levels.
Manner said ammonia chemistry is complex, and air and water concentrations affect one another.
While he’s not a health care provider, he said, “I do know water chemistry, and when considering the ammonia concentrations in sewage, the amount of ammonia people could smell in the air is on par with what they’d inhale if they were in an enclosed bathroom for an extended period or when they clean up a cat’s litter box. That can be noxious and even nauseating.”
Still, he said, “for me personally, I have never been concerned about my health being harmed from being outdoors in sewage-treatment plants and working around the odors associated with sewage for 34 years.”
Purcell said there are many children living in the area, and his own two kids can’t play outdoors due to the odor he described as “noxious fumes.”
Colleen Leinart, who lives on West Church Street, said Friday the odor that began a couple of weeks ago still smells like rotten eggs and raw sewage, and it still comes and goes. And she and fellow neighbors are still experiencing such effects as nausea, watering eyes and headaches.
Leinart made a complaint about the odor to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, and said she received an answer from the agency Friday saying the IEPA doesn’t have authority to regulate the pre-treatment system, and that her complaint has been referred to the U.S. EPA for investigation.
While the Kraft plant isn’t within Champaign city limits, Purcell is critical of what he called a lack of response from city government to concerns of Kraft’s neighbors — who are in city limits.
“It’s their job to keep their residents safe, and I don’t feel like they’ve taken at least the absolute minimum steps required, which is distributing information,” he said.
City spokesman Jeff Hamilton said city officials take the concerns of residents very seriously, and after receiving complaints about a foul odor in the Eisner Park/Glenn Park vicinity, public works crews were dispatched promptly to inspect city sewers and other possible sources of the odor.
“After it was determined the odor was not related to the city’s sewer infrastructure, the city contacted the Urbana Champaign Sanitary District to see if they were aware of any issues. UCSD shared that they were working with Kraft on a malfunction with their pre-treatment facility. UCSD continues to work with Kraft to resolve this problem as quickly as possible,” Hamilton said.
“The City has been sharing information with residents and several local media outlets who have contacted us about the issue,” he said. “In addition, the city posted a message on Nextdoor on Tuesday as a means of sharing an update directly with residents living in closest proximity to Kraft.”
Hamilton said the city has also now posted information on Facebook and Twitter to share it with a wider audience.
“The city remains in contact with UCSD as they consult with Kraft on making the necessary repairs,” he said.
For anyone with remaining questions about the Champaign Kraft Heinz plant situation, Slaggert provided the following company contact information: On weekdays, call 800-323-0768; on weekends, go to myfoodandfamily.com/contact_us.