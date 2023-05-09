URBANA — It was just an initial lively discussion tacked onto the end of Monday night’s Urbana City Council meeting with no formal vote taken.
But from the sound of it, Monday’s could be the first of many conversations aldermen have about a resolution proposed by Urbana’s Sustainability Advisory Commission in the name of the environment — to assess a single-use carry-out fee on plastic bags in the city.
“I’m getting the sense that there is support on council for doing this,” Mayor Diane Marlin said after every alderman spoke in favor of at least one aspect of adding a measure that’s become increasingly more common in Illinois, from Chicago (7-cent tax) to Edwardsville (10 cents at retail locations with floor areas of 7,000 square feet or more).
For starters, aldermen requested that staff gather feedback from only the biggest retailers that do business in Urbana rather than trying to engage every bar and small business. City Administrator Carol Mitten said she’d report back in a month, this being budgeting season and staff time being largely spoken for.
“We’ll try to get you something substantive,” she said.
The discussion ended with far more questions than answers: Would carry-out food be affected? Would retailers pay up-front fees when they buy bags in bulk? What role might the University of Illinois play in a study, possibly taking some of the burden off city staff?
The question that drew the most feedback was posed in a memo from Public Works Director Tim Cowan and Sustainability and Resilience Officer Scott Tess: What would be the “primary purpose or desired outcome” of the so-called green fee — to reduce litter, effect change “to enhance global environmental benefits” or develop another revenue source?
Alderwoman Grace Wilken said it was all three. Alderwoman Maryalice Wu, whose family hails from the environmentally conscious San Francisco Bay area, chose changing behavior. Alderman James Quisenberry noted that if enough residents changed their behavior, there might not be much of a revenue stream.
“It’s a disappearing revenue,” he said.