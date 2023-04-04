URBANA — Rates may be headed up for Urbana & Champaign Sanitary District customers.
The district’s governing board today is set to consider a 15 percent rate increase, effective May 1.
A 15 percent increase would add about $2.25 a month to the bill of an average residential customer, or $4.50 on a bimonthly bill, according to district Executive Director Rick Manner.
The increase would apply only to the user charge rates, and wouldn’t affect other parts of the bill, including sanitary-sewer charges, storm-sewer charges, and, in Urbana, recycling charges, he said.
This year’s increase would be more than double the 6 percent increase that went into effect May 1, 2022.
Prior to that last increase, the district had been imposing annual 3 percent increases since 2007, except for 2021, when rates were left unchanged.
The 15 percent increase that would take effect in May is being advised by district leaders based on inflation concerns plus pandemic-related increased costs and declining income, according to Manner.
It also reflects some big multi-year infrastructure project costs the district has coming up, he said.
Reverting to a 3 percent increase “would not keep up with inflation and other costs we’ve been hit with,” Manner said.
In other business Tuesday, the board will also consider a 4 percent cost-of-living raise for non-union sanitary district staff, including lab, administration and management employees, effective May 1.
The 4 percent raise would match the increase union employees received, starting Dec. 7, 2022. The proposed raise would increase Manner’s annual salary to $177,340.