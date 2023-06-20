Want to purchase today’s print edition? Here’s a map of single-copy locations.
URBANA — The stormwater utility fee in Urbana could be going up substantially in January, and city officials are hoping to get some feedback on that from the public before taking a proposal to the city council this summer.
The fee, which covers the cost of maintaining and improving various components of the stormwater infrastructure — such as sewer pipes, manholes, ponds and a pump station — is already set to rise July 1 from $5.60 a month to $5.82 a month for homeowners.
Come Jan. 1, the monthly fee could rise to as much as $27 a month, with the city council’s approval, depending on just how proactive with maintenance and improvements the city decides to be.
Urbana has charged a stormwater utility fee for a decade, and it covers upkeep and improvements that are largely invisible to the public — unless that upkeep is neglected, which can lead to flooding.
Some local residents may not even be aware they’re paying a stormwater utility fee, because it’s collected for both Champaign and Urbana by the Urbana and Champaign Sanitary District and shows up on sanitary district bills.
Champaign’s stormwater fee was last increased a year ago, by 3.5 percent, and isn’t set to be reviewed again until June 2024, according to Champaign public works spokesman Kris Koester.
The current fee for Champaign’s residential property owners is charged on three tiers, depending on the amount of impervious surface there is on the property, and it ranges from $5.74 to $15.87 a month. Most homeowners pay the lowest amount in that range, Koester said.
Commercial property owners in both cities also pay a fee, based on their square footage of impervious surfaces, such as rooftops, driveways, parking lots, patios and other hard surfaces that keep stormwater from filtering into the ground.
Urbana has been working with a consultant to study the needs of the city’s stormwater drainage system, and city officials are warning that the current program isn’t sustainable due to increasing repair and replacement costs.
“Maintenance and repairs have become a constant drain on city funds,” city officials write in a fact sheet for the public. “In addition, state requirements for stormwater maintenance will go into effect soon, and we need to ensure there is adequate funding to meet these requirements.”
The entire system should be checked every 10 years, but only 25 percent of Urbana’s system has been checked in the last decade, according to Assistant City Engineer Carmen Franks.
Raising the fee would be a right-sizing, so the city could afford to be proactive rather than react to big issues that develop, said Urbana Public Works Director Tim Cowan.
“We’re starting to see more failures, larger failures,” he said.
Think of it like your doctor’s advice to get an annual physical, Cowan said.
“We have, for some time, been operating outside of the doctor’s recommendation for a wellness check,” he said.
The top end of the possible rate increase may not be needed, depending on the data findings and analysis still underway, Cowan said.
“It could be our system is in better condition than we think. We don’t know yet,” he said.
Franks said plans are to make a presentation to the city council in August, with possible action the following month on an increase that would begin in January.
Meanwhile, public input is still being sought. If a $27 fee, or even a $10 fee, is unreasonable to the public, “we want to know that,” Franks said.
The public works department is inviting the public to learn more and fill out a brief survey at urbanaillinois.us/swamp.