MAHOMET — While a boil order for Mahomet’s Candlewood Estates remained in effect for a sixth day Monday, a local pastor was set to make another delivery of gallon-containers of water to residents unable to buy clean water for themselves.
The Rev. Jason Schifo, pastor of Mahomet’s Community Evangelical Free Church, said he’d already dropped off some water Saturday, and he and his son were set to drive to the mobile-home community Monday afternoon to deliver more.
“I have a whole car full of water,” he said.
While some residents were able to use boiled water, Schifo said, he’d heard that others were getting water out of faucets that was the color of beef broth, “and it smells.”
The property-management company for Candlewood Estates said repairs to underground water lines were underway Monday while a legal dispute over who is responsible for them plays out.
On Dec. 19, the new owners of the mobile-home park filed a lawsuit against the Sangamon Valley Public Water District contending that the district is responsible for underground water lines and repairs.
Water district General Manager Kerry Gifford said it isn’t responsible, and the boil order will be lifted when California-based Kodiak Property Management confirms the repairs have been made.
Gifford said Monday that the boil order was issued Jan. 4 as a precautionary measure related to concern for low pressure from unresolved leaks. The water district was delivering sufficient pressure to the edge of the Candlewood grounds, he said.
Kodiak is the property-management company of Cheyenne, Wyo.-based Crown Communities LLC, which bought the property with Candlewood MHC LLC in August for $15.6 million, according to Champaign County records.
Kodiak contends the water district is responsible for underground water repairs as the longtime owner of the lines, but regardless, it was in the process Monday of repairing the underground leaks affecting a handful of residents.
“The water lines are owned by Sangamon Valley (Public) Water District, and have been owned and maintained by them for more than 35 years,” Kodiak said in an emailed statement. “We’re currently in litigation, but maintenance remains the responsibility of Sangamon Valley (Public) Water District, who our residents directly pay for their water services and have been paying directly for more than 35 years.”
A Zoom hearing was set for Friday before Champaign County Judge Ben Dyer on a temporary restraining order sought by the owners of the mobile-home park.
In the motion for the temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction, Candlewood MHC LLC said the water district acquired the property’s water lines and sewage systems in 1985 “and since that time has managed, controlled and maintained the systems and has billed the homeowners in the community directly for their individual water and sewer usage.”
“On Dec. 8, 2022, the defendant (water district) informed the plaintiff (Candlewood owners) that, in a meeting on Nov. 28, 2022, the defendant’s board of trustees took the position that defendant never owned the water and sewer systems,” the motion states. “Thus, henceforth, the plaintiff would be responsible for the management, control, maintenance and repairs to the systems.”
Candlewood’s owners said the water district board also decided at that meeting to stop billing homeowners directly for water and sewer usage and would bill the owners of the mobile-home park instead.
Along with seeking a temporary restraining order, Candlewood’s owners have also filed a four-count complaint seeking a ruling that the water district is the owner of the water and sewer system and can’t shift responsibility for management, control and maintenance, as well as responsibility to pay for all water and sewer usage in the community, to the new owners.