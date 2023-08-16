Story tip? Email news@news-gazette.com or click here.
CHAMPAIGN — The first night she noticed a noxious odor in her Champaign neighborhood, Michelle Arnold said she was woken out of a dead sleep.
What she describes as a “horrible smell” was wafting through her open window.
That was Aug. 3, and she and another resident in the area who noticed the odor the same night said it’s continued to linger off and on ever since.
Rick Manner, executive director of the Urbana and Champaign Sanitary District, said the source of the current smell is the pre-treatment system at the Kraft Heinz plant at 1701 W. Bradley Ave., C.
The problems at Kraft’s pre-treatment system on Aug. 3-4 “caused an ammonia-based problem seen in the wastewater leaving their plant,” he said. “That equipment breakdown caused wastewater problems. This is something that UCSD is involved with regulating and we did. It is an ongoing pre-treatment issue that is not fully resolved, but it is much better than when it started.”
Arnold, who lives on the 600 block of McKinley Avenue, said she’s been having a lot of headaches in the last couple of weeks since the odor has been around.
Colleen Leinart, who lives on West Church Street, said the odor in the Eisner Park/Glenn Park area has made her feel nauseous.
In fact, that first evening, she recalled, “I had to go inside and I threw up.”
The odor comes and goes but seems to be stronger at night, Leinart said.
She initially contacted the city of Champaign, which sent out someone from public works to inspect nearby manholes for any sanitary sewer issues. None were found, so the odor issue was turned over to the city’s environmental engineering staff, according to public works spokesman Kris Koester.
The city received complaints about the odor over the weekend but had no news to share Tuesday beyond what environmental engineer Nathan Dornfeld already emailed to Leinart on Monday, Koester said.
“They (Kraft) had a malfunction in their equipment and are still working on getting it back to normal,” he wrote after speaking with a staff member at the sanitary district, which issues the permit for the pre-treatment facility at the Kraft plant.
Manner said the sanitary district didn’t observe an odor issue at the time, and he can’t be sure if there were odor issues in the neighborhood then, but the district didn’t receive any complaints then.
The wastewater concentrations are now slightly elevated but are within permitted limits and within the range that is somewhat regularly seen from Kraft, Manner said.
“They have a biological treatment system, and the performance will vary depending upon many factors, including the recent weather,” he said.
“There are ongoing odor issues coming from Kraft. It hasn’t been proven, but it is likely that the sulfide/odor issues were triggered by the wastewater/ammonia issue, since there was an increase in odor problems immediately after the wastewater problem,” Manner said. “However, the odor component has continued to worsen even after there has been an improvement on the wastewater side.”
Leinart said she’s lived in her home for more than 10 years, and she’s never encountered an odor in the area this bad.
Ditto for Arnold, who’s lived in her home since 2011.
“Yesterday, it was just really strong,” she said.
Manner said he visited the Kraft plant on Tuesday and warned that this is a dynamic situation, and new facts may arise resulting in different conclusions.
His understanding, he said, is that odor and atmospheric issues are outside the sanitary district’s area to regulate.
“Those concerns are best directed to IEPA (Illinois Environmental Protection Agency) Bureau of Air,” he said.