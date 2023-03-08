URBANA — The leftover lawn chemicals, the cleaning products you no longer use, the can of aerosol paint from your last project — what do you do with them?
Most people know they shouldn’t put hazardous items like these in the trash, so they wind up stashing them in garages and basements, according to Scott Tess, sustainability and resilience officer for the city of Urbana.
One-day household-hazardous-waste collection events, such as the one local governments are organizing for April 15 in Champaign, are great for getting these items out of homes and disposed of safely, Tess said. But they occur just once a year.
The solution will be a permanent household-hazardous-waste disposal facility in Champaign County, he said.
The facility is under development by the organization Champaign County Environmental Stewards, which has received grants from both the city of Urbana and Champaign County’s federal pandemic relief funding for this project.
Urbana has contributed $175,000, the county is providing $650,000, and there remains $1.2 million left to raise, according to Susan Monte, executive director of the Champaign County Environmental Stewards.
In terms of how much household hazardous waste could be brought to a permanent facility, the group estimates Champaign County alone has the potential to generate 1.6 million pounds of it a year based on U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data.
Monte said the permanent facility likely won’t be built until 2024 or 2025.
Her group is reviewing a suitable prospective site in central Champaign County, where a metal-frame building will be constructed.
Plans call for for the facility to be open year-round, likely twice a month, she said.
It will operate somewhat like a transfer station, with waste materials stored on site only temporarily, Monte said.
Having access to a year-round disposal option locally would decrease a number of risks, she said.
Some of them include accidental poisonings or other medical issues arising from chemical exposure in homes, fires that start or are accelerated by chemicals stored in homes, upsets to wastewater treatment plants and septic systems, and groundwater and surface-water contamination from the dumping of hazardous wastes, she said.
The availability of this facility could also reduce risks of chemical exposure for firefighters and solid-waste workers and damage to infrastructure such as recycling facilities, landfill liners and trucks, she said.
Monte said Champaign County Environmental Stewards recently conducted a planning and feasibility study for the facility, and is completing advance preparations for a capital campaign.
In addition to the $1.2 million still needed to establish the facility, she said, her group will be seeking help covering annual operating costs of $175,000 to $250,000 from stakeholders, including local governments.
Some milestones the group hopes to meet: Locating a suitable site by November, obtaining architectural and engineering plans by March 2024, making agreements with local governments for fair-share operating costs by October 2024 and getting siting approval and permitting for the facility by November 2024, Monte said.