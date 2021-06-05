MAHOMET — Organizers of an event today to say thanks to Champaign Police Officer Jeffrey Creel are expecting a big turnout.
It will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Grace Church in Mahomet, and everyone is invited.
“We would invite the general public, whether you know Officer Creel or not,” said state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet. “We would love to have you come out and say thanks.”
Those attending are invited to bring a card for Creel and drop it off in a drive-thru or park and visit with Creel and his wife, Kristin, he said.
Rose helped organize this event with Back the Blue Champaign County as a way for the community to say thanks to Creel, who was shot three times May 19 while responding to a domestic incident in north Champaign that claimed the life of fellow Officer Christopher Oberheim.
Matt Stuckey, president of Back the Blue Champaign County, said word of the event has been widely shared on social media and will be a way for the public to show support for Creel and other law-enforcement officers.
“He puts his life on the line every day, and unfortunately, we lost Officer Oberheim over that,” Stuckey said. “But this is to say thank you and show that the community has his back.”
Rose said he doesn’t want to speak for Creel, but Creel “is doing remarkably well for everything that’s happened.”
Rose said he and his family have known the Creel family for years through Mahomet community, sports and church activities.
Rose said his youngest daughters just graduated from Grace Church’s Awana Club, where Creel has been games leader.
Creel was among the dads who, several years ago, organized summer baseball for kids in the area and was one of his son’s coaches, Rose said.
“Jeff and his wife and the kids are just great people in Mahomet, and they’re involved in all kinds of activities,” he said.
Those planning to use the drive-thru to drop off a card are asked to use the east entrance to the church at 800 W. Oak St. Those who want to park and visit with the Creels are asked to use the west entrance, Rose said.
And for anyone who would like to get a card to Creel but can’t make it to the event in person, Rose said they can be mailed to him at the Champaign Police Department.