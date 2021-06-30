URBANA -- Champaign County taxpayers who want to appeal the assessments on their properties can drop off the paperwork starting Thursday.
But since all three positions on the county Board of Review are vacant, there may be delays in responses, according to County Executive Darlene Kloeppel.
“Phone calls, emails and decisions will be answered or processed when new Board of Review members are appointed,” she said.
All three members of the county Board of Review -- which considers the appeals and determines fair market value of the properties in question -- resigned recently.
The resignations came just ahead of the annual period in which taxpayers can appeal their assessments, which runs from July 1 to Sept.10.
Appeals can be dropped off at the Supervisor of Assessments office at the Brookens Administrative Center, 1776 E. Washington St., U.
Kloeppel said she is seeking applicants to fill the Board of Review vacancies.
Review board members must have experience and training in property appraisal and property tax administration and pass a competency exam given by the Illinois Department of Revenue. They must also be approved by the Champaign County Board.
The next exam will be held July 28 at the Brookens Administrative Center.
Those wishing to take the exam should contact Kloeppel’s office.