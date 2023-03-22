If you attended — or were otherwise involved in — the first Farm Aid concert in September of 1985, some UI history students would love to talk with you.
On Saturday, April 1, from 3 to 7 p.m., students from the Department of History will be hosting a free “History Harvest” event to collect stories and materials related to the inaugural Farm Aid concert held at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. Appropriately enough, it will take place in the 77 Club, high atop the stadium.
The students are working under the direction of UI professor Daniel Gilbert, who is teaching a class on Farm Aid this semester. “Everything we collect will become part of the Farm Aid collection at the Champaign County History Museum,” he said. “In addition, the Spurlock Museum will be creating a 2025 exhibit about Farm Aid, using materials we collect.”
A press release from the students who are organizing the event says, “With a majestic view of the field where the concert happened, Memorial Stadium’s 77 Club offers a perfect vantage point for sharing and collecting stories about Farm Aid. Anyone who would like to have their memories recorded is invited to attend. In addition to mobile audio recording equipment (to record interviews), students will use scanning equipment to make digital records of any photos, documents, or artifacts (e.g. t-shirts, ticket stubs, autographs, etc.) that attendees would like to share.”
There’s no need to register in advance for the History Harvest; just show up on the west side of Memorial Stadium between 3 and 7 p.m. on April 1, enter through gate 16, and take the elevator up to the 77 Club. If you have questions about the History Harvest between now and then, email gilbertd@illinois.edu.
So … how did the UI come to offer a course that focuses on Farm Aid? History Harvest is part of the department’s public history program, and Gilbert says the theme of the course changes each time it is offered. “This semester’s version of the History Harvest class is focused on Farm Aid. The students spent the first part of the semester learning about the history of the farm crisis of the 1980s, and examining the history of country and rock music. Then, we shifted gears to start working on the practical elements of the History Harvest event – how to conduct an interview, etc.”
He said the final weeks of the semester will be focused on “how to ‘process’ the ‘yield’ of the History Harvest – in our case, collaborating with our partners at the CCHM and the Spurlock.
“From my point of view Farm Aid is one of the most important examples of the intersection of popular music and social change in American history, and we should be doing a lot more to celebrate our community’s key role in that story,” Gilbert said.