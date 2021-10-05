FISHER — For people living in newer homes on the west side of Fisher, the community’s single tornado siren can be a bit hard to hear.
Enter Uncle Sam: Fisher is receiving $264,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding over two years, and one thing village officials hope to spend it on is a second tornado siren, according to Mayor/Village President Michael Bayler.
“It was perfect timing when this came up,” he said. “We need a new siren for the west side of town where we have new houses.”
There have been about 138 new houses built on the west side of Fisher, Bayler said. He and his wife bought one of them a couple of years ago, and inside their home with the windows closed, he can hear the siren near the Fisher Community Center, “but not well,” he said.
With a storm underway, it’s likely that siren would be even more difficult to hear, according to village Trustee Joe Brown.
Brown is looking into pricing and features for a new siren and new radios for Fisher’s storm watchers.
New radios could allow for activating the sirens from a radio, rather than having to have a storm watcher present in a public works building on the north side of town, Brown said.
He is aiming to bring the board more information, including pricing, at the Oct. 14 village board meeting.
Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator John Dwyer said he will be meeting with Brown this week about the possibility of adding Fisher to the system that activates sirens for Champaign, Urbana, Savoy, the University of Illinois, Sidney and Pesotum.
Fisher would still have the option of activating its own sirens, he said.
Bayler said he’s asked state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, for more information about whether Fisher’s ARPA money can be spent on the projects village officials have in mind, which also include fixing some surface drainage issues.
If permitted, Bayler said the money could cover drainage improvements with the resurfacing project for First Street, address drainage issues in an alley behind the business district and possibly other drainage projects.