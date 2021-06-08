DANVILLE -- Toi Lewis, formerly of Danville, was sentenced Tuesday by Associate Judge Mark Goodwin to eight years in prison for aggravated battery with a firearm, according to Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.
During the plea, the court heard evidence establishing that on Sept. 19, 2020, Danville police responded to a call for shots fired in the 1600 block of Beechwood Street, Danville, Lacy said.
Police obtained security video footage showing Lewis walking outside in a nearby courtyard, raising her right hand and aiming a firearm at her brother, Major Jones, and firing several rounds, Lacy said.
Jones was struck in the ribs and was treated at a hospital.
Both Lewis and Jones were identified by witnesses in the area, Lacy said.