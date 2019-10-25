Former reliever talks World Series, Cardinals in stops around area
URBANA — Sure, his St. Louis Cardinals got swept out of the NLCS in four games by the Washington Nationals. No reason for Al Hrabosky to get all “Mad Hungarian” about it
“It makes it a little bit more palatable for the Cardinals to lose four straight to the Nationals the way they are playing,” Hrabosky told me Thursday.
People ask Hrabosky who he is rooting for the in the World Series: Nats or Astros?
With the Cardinals out, he is pulling for the NL entry.
“(Max) Scherzer is a St. Louis kid. (Former Cardinal) Matt Adams is on that team,” he said. “You pull for those guys, too.”
The former relief pitcher for the Cardinals, Royals and Braves made two appearances in the area Thursday, part of fundraisers for state Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet). Rose is a Cardinals fan.
First stop was a lunch and autograph session at High Caliber Training Center in Urbana. Later Thursday, Hrabosky attended a dinner at Decatur’s Knights of Columbus Hall.
The Nationals have won nine postseason games in a row and are within two victories of taking the World Series. They stunned the Astros in the first two games at Houston.
“You have to be surprised,” Hrabosky said. “Houston had such a dynamic team. They were 60-21 at home. That’s almost unheard of.”
Right now, the Nats are better. Much better.
“The interesting thing is they are doing it with only two guys out of their bullpen,” Hrabosky said. “A lot of guys, they don’t want to use.”
Hrabosky is a 35-year analyst on Cardinals television broadcasts. That followed a 12-year pitching career, during which he went 64-35 with 97 saves. He led the NL in saves in 1975 with 22.
At the pinnacle of his career, Hrabosky earned $440,000. That’s $115,000 short of the current MLB minimum.
Don’t think for a second Hrabosky is going to complain about today’s salaries.
“I’m making more money as a broadcaster than I ever thought I was going to make as a player,” Hrabosky said. “When I started, the minimum salary was $12,000.
“You think about Lou Brock and Bob Gibson, two first-ballot Hall of Famers. If you added their two highest salaries together, it wouldn’t even come up to $440,000.”
What does bother him about the modern-day game is the lack of interaction between the players and their communities.
When Hrabosky was pitching, he was also pitching ... himself. To possible future employers. He never knew who among the fan base would make him a business offer he couldn’t refuse.
With today’s high salaries, the stars are financially set for life. So, they aren’t as worried about making connections.
“They don’t have the fan experience,” Hrabosky said. “One of the best things about being a professional athlete is getting to know the fans and letting them know you.”
What’s next?
The Cardinals are now at home, watching the Nationals and Astros play for the title.
St. Louis won the NL Central and beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2 in the divisional series.
A good year for any team. But Cardinals fans are used to a certain level of performance. They want to be playing for the title.
“We got off to the 20-10 start, the best record in baseball,” Hrabosky said. “Then, May was horrendous. It wasn’t much better until you got to the second half when (Jack) Flaherty started pitching better and (Dakota) Hudson was pitching better.”
Offensive inconsistency was a seasonlong problem. The team scored two runs or less in 49 games.
“Those are hard to win,” Hrabosky said. “You had so many guys who have a proven track record that just didn’t put up those career numbers.
“How do you improve the offense?”
Hrabosky expects a string of changes for the team. The biggest moves, he said, will likely be in the outfield.
“They will probably give the one-year offer to (Marcell) Ozuna,” Hrabosky said. “But you’re probably going to let him walk. Who is going to replace that 30 (homers) and 90 (RBI)? I don’t see anybody.”
And what about third base? The Cardinals just saw a guy, likely NL MVP Anthony Rendon, who would slip into the lineup nicely. A free agent, Rendon is going to cost ... a lot.
“That would be a dramatic improvement,” Hrabosky said.
He thinks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt will do better in future seasons than his .260 average, 34 homers and 97 RBI. He signed a five-year, $130 million extension before the season.
“That was a great deal (for the Cardinals),” Hrabosky said.
Hrabosky sounds like a GM.
“I’m not qualified,” he said. “It’s so much now with the numbers and the budgetary constraints. We are all good at spending other people’s money. That doesn’t solve all the problems either.”
Welcome back
Thursday’s Urbana stop wasn’t Hrabosky’s first time in Champaign-Urbana. He has been to town in the past as part of the Cardinals Caravan.
The 70-year-old loves talking baseball.
Mahomet’s Max McComb met Hrabosky and got autographs for his son Jon, who lives in St. Charles, Mo.
“Al was very personable,” McComb said. “A great guy. I enjoyed visiting with him for a few minutes. This was a good event.”
Hrabosky is perfectly willing to show pictures of the surgeries he had over the years. Pitching is hard on the body.
Thursday’s event was organized with the help of Villa Grove’s Jody Eversole, who connected with Hrabosky’s longtime agent, Dick Zitzmann. Zitzmann represents both Gibson and Brock, the two retired Cardinals legends. He also worked with the late Stan Musial.
“They’re good guys,” Zitzmann said. “They like to get out and tell their stories. People like hearing about it.”
Zitzmann is a close friend of Hrabosky.
“A wonderful guy,” Zitzmann said. “A great ambassador for our team.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.