CHAMPAIGN — Aspiring future teachers set to graduate from Champaign Central High School in the spring will have a chance to apply for a new $1,000 scholarship through the Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation.
The foundation is creating the Promising Educator Scholarship with a significant gift from a donor who wishes to remain anonymous.
Kelly Hill, the foundation’s executive director, said the scholarship is intended to help address the teacher shortage.
To help encourage more students interested in pursuing teaching careers, the Champaign district has been offering a teacher-education course at both Central and Centennial high schools.
More information about the new scholarship is on the foundation’s website at cuschoolsfoundation.org/ scholarships-for-students.