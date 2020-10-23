CHAMPAIGN -- Champaign County is headed into the weekend Friday with 60 more COVID-19 cases, plus increases in the numbers of active cases and close contacts in quarantine.
One thing that didn’t increase Friday was the number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with the disease. That remained seven, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The 60 new cases chalked up in the past day bumped up the total to date in the county to 5,806.
Of the total, 306 were considered to be currently active, five more than on Thursday.
The number of close contacts currently in quarantine because they were exposed to infected people rose by 41, to 1,047.
The number of new test results in the past day, 12,426, brought the total number of tests done in the county to date to 726,192.