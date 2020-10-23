ARCOLA -- There have been dozens of new COVID-19 cases at the Libman Co. plant in Arcola since Oct. 11, a company official said Friday.
Company President Andrew Libman said the plant had very few cases since the start of the pandemic, about 20 over eight months, and started out the week of Oct. 11 with three active cases.
But since last Thursday, the plant has averaged 10-15 new cases a day through yesterday, he said.
The company has been working closely with the Douglas County Health Department, which has also been on site testing employees, he said.
Since the pandemic started, Libman said, the company has been taking precautions, including mask-wearing, use of hand sanitizer and making sure employees are working at distances from each other.
“We are very spread out. We have 1.5 million square feet here,” he said.
CHAMPAIGN -- Champaign County is headed into the weekend Friday with 60 more COVID-19 cases, plus increases in the numbers of active cases and close contacts in quarantine.
One thing that didn’t increase Friday was the number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with the disease. That remained seven, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The 60 new cases chalked up in the past day bumped up the total to date in the county to 5,806.
Of the total, 306 were considered to be currently active, five more than on Thursday.
The number of close contacts currently in quarantine because they were exposed to infected people rose by 41, to 1,047.
The number of new test results in the past day, 12,426, brought the total number of tests done in the county to date to 726,192.