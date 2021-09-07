CHAMPAIGN -- It’s been two years since the American Cancer Society’s signature fund-raiser Relay for Life was held in Champaign County, and later this month, cancer survivors and others will be participating in a different kind of event to raise money for the organization.
The cancer society’s Walk and Roll of Central Illinois event will be held the afternoon of Sept. 26 at Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.
This event has replaced Relay for Life in Champaign County, according to the cancer society.
Participants -- who can be any age or skill level -- can choose whether they want to walk, run, bicycle or skate a 5K.
The event will also feature games and other on-site activities, food trucks, music, a photo area and more.
There’s a $10 registration fee for adult participants.
Kids 17 and under, cancer survivors and current cancer patients can participate for free.
Preregister by Sept. 24 and find more details here: acsmove.org/walkandrollcentralIL