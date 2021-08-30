URBANA – A funeral procession for University of Illinois Police Lt. Aaron Landers is scheduled to begin no earlier than 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Vineyard Church of Central Illinois and end at Patterson Cemetery in St. Joseph.
Lt. Landers, 50, of St. Joseph, died Aug. 23 from injuries he received in an off-duty traffic accident.
The procession will begin at the church at 1500 N. Lincoln Ave., U, head south on Coler Avenue and Orchard Street past the Champaign County Fairgrounds, turn west on Church Street to head toward Lincoln Avenue, then turn north on Lincoln Avenue toward Interstate 74. Police said the Urbana part of the procession is expected to take 15-20 minutes.
From Lincoln Avenue, the procession will turn east on I-74 toward St. Joseph, with the eastbound lanes of I-74 to be closed as the procession enters the highway. The trip to St. Joseph is expected to take about 20 minutes.
After exiting at St. Joseph, the procession will travel south on Main Street, east on Warren Street and south on Fifth Street before ending at the cemetery. The St. Joseph part of the procession is expected to take 15-20 minutes.
Lt. Landers was a 24-year veteran of University Police. He also served in the U.S. Air Force during Operation Desert Storm, in the 183rd Air National Guard, Springfield.