CHAMPAIGN — In the 17 years since the Illini Chabad got its start on the University of Illinois campus, it’s grown steadily.
It’s also steadily run out of room for its many programs and events, its leaders say.
A move to a larger building has been in the planning stages for the past year, and the future new location, the former Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house, is being described as nothing short of a “new mega home” for this organization.
The Illini Chabad, the Chabad Center for Jewish Life at the University of Illinois, has purchased the former fraternity house at 209 E. Armory Ave., C, and will be moving in as renovation work is underway.
The center, currently at 509 S. Fourth St., C, will be gaining nine times the space it currently has, going from 3,000 square feet to 27,000 square feet at its new location, according to its Executive Director Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel.
The Illini Chabad has been trying to accommodate its growing need for space by taking out walls, putting up tents and renting extra space, he said.
“Young Jews come to our community from all around the state, nation and entire world to begin their adult life, and we are proud to offer them a rock upon which to build their Jewish traditions,” Teichtel said Monday. “With this purchase, we are making a strong statement that we are staying, holding our ground, building our community, educating our community and keeping our community safe.”
The former fraternity house, across from Washington (Frat) Park, features private meeting and study rooms, social areas, a large dining room and approved certified housing.
Tiechtel said the hope is to have housing available for 36 to 41 students, with each in a single room with its own study area, available for the spring semester.
The housing will be open to anyone, but it will also offer Jewish students an opportunity to live with those of like-minded traditions, Tiechtel said.
The new location will also have the only dedicated Jewish sanctuary for worship on campus that isn’t sharing space with another function, he said.
Illini Chabad leaders also want this new building to serve as a Jewish community center, he said.
“This entirely takes the Chabad to a whole new era,” Tiechtel said.
The Illini Chabad serves about 2,000 students, plus thousands of alums and local Jewish community members, he said.
The organization is launching a fundraising campaign to help cover the $7.1 million cost of the building purchase and renovation plans.
The former fraternity house was purchased for $5.5 million, and the rest will cover the cost of the move, security and renovations.
“It is already a very secure building, and will beef it up even more,” Tiechtel said.
Of the total, $3.9 million has already been raised in pledges, he said.
Through a newly-launched crowdfunding campaign, all donations up to $400,000 raised in 72 hours will be matched by a group of donors.
Find the campaign here: https://www.charidy.com/transform