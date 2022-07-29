URBANA — COVID-19 vaccine may not be in hot demand right now, but monkeypox vaccine sure is.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District currently has a waiting list for the vaccine, and was set to receive 200 more doses today, Administrator Julie Pryde said.
People on the waiting list were being called Thursday to make vaccination appointments, she said.
The health district has already administered about 60 doses of the vaccine to Champaign County residents and plans to keep making it available as long as there is demand, Pryde said.
“Right now, we still have people who are interested,” she said.
With vaccine supply limited, people who are getting the vaccine are largely those at higher risk and those who have had contact with positive cases, Pryde said.
“We need to evaluate each case individually,” she said.
Illinois has had 401 monkeypox cases as of Thursday, two of them in Champaign County. About 85 percent of the state’s cases have been in Chicago.
Vaccine for monkeypox virus is administered in two shots, given four weeks apart.
Pryde said that none of the Champaign County residents who have gotten their first doses are due for the second ones yet, but the health district plans to make those second shots available.
The Illinois Department of Public Health warned Thursday that some people won’t get a second dose 28 days after their first dose.
With demand outstripping supply, state health officials are advising that, unless people are in certain elevated risk categories, they should only receive initial doses until supply increases.
The state has received 7,371 doses of the Jynneos vaccine and has designated 4,631 of them for Chicago. In addition to that, Chicago has also received 18,707 doses of its own.
The Jynneos vaccine is for prevention of smallpox and monkeypox in adults 18 and older who are at high risk for those diseases.
Vermilion County is not among 13 in Illinois that have had monkeypox cases.
Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Doug Toole said his department has gotten some calls inquiring about vaccine availability, but he’s not anticipating receiving any vaccine at this time.
The county health department generally receives an email from the state health department when vaccine will be made available, he said.
Meanwhile, in an email Thursday to University of Illinois faculty, students and staff, McKinley Health Center Director Awais Vaid explained what monkeypox is — a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus — what the symptoms of the disease are, how it’s spread, who is at risk and when to seek medical care.
Anyone can get monkeypox, he said, but those with multiple, anonymous and/or same-sex partners may increase their chance of exposure. The high-risk population is men who have sex with men, he said.
Monkeypox can be spread through direct contact with infectious rash, scabs or body fluids; touching objects that have been used by someone with monkeypox; respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact; intimate physical contact, hugging, massages and kissing; and from a pregnant woman to her fetus, Vaid said.