Champaign Urbana Nursing & Rehab’s population went up by almost a third this month, with 42 residents moving in at almost the same time.
“It really was a storm that we went through,” said Cindy Johnson, director of marketing. “We’re celebrating the sunshine.”
The “sunshine” in this case is the new residents and staff who have settled in at CUNR after losing their homes when University Rehabilitation Center announced it would be closing its doors.
Today is the announced day of closure, but the welcome home party at CUNR was on Friday — a month after all the new residents moved in.
“We were determined that anyone they sent to us, we were going to take,” said Jo Hilliard, administrator at CUNR.
And they did, with rare exceptions for individuals with particular needs the facility could not address.
Before this influx, there were about 110 long-term residents. Some of them were asked to move around in the building, too, so that newcomers could be placed with the same roommates they had previously.
“Now our residents have seen that they’ve just got more friends now, which is nice that they were able to finally see the positive side,” Johnson said. “In the beginning, it was like, ‘who are these people and why are they invading our space?’”
The move was not easy for the new residents, either. For some, CUNR is the fourth care facility they will live in within a few years after Helia Healthcare of Champaign, Heartland of Champaign and now University Rehabilitation Center closed their doors.
“There was a lot of confusion, emotion. Anger is the word I’d use,” Johnson said.
It was not just residents; some staff members had also moved from place to place, so the welcome home party was addressed to them, too.
That additional staff is necessary to CUNR with such a big influx of residents, especially now that it is approaching max capacity.
On top of that, all 42 new residents were moved in over the course of about ten days — with a break for the weekend. Six to eight residents were moved most days.
Even with rearranging other residents and help from the staff, some of the people who moved in did get new roommates and had to adjust to different room sizes as well as to the building and staff.
“It was a big change in a short amount of time,” Hilliard said. “We kept telling everybody to just stick with us and everything will be fine.”
All able residents were invited out to the party, so newbies got corsages to stand out.
The outdoor pavilion hosted decorations, live music, cake and ice cream.
“How do you go wrong there?” Johnson said.
CUNR decided to have this party after everyone was settled, in part to recognize the journey that brought them to the facility.
“A lot of the staff who came over from University came over from Helia and Heartland, so they’ve had those changes too. Part of my hope is this event on Friday will also be a welcome home for them,” Hilliard said. “We’re not going to close down. We’re going to be here, so you can stay.”