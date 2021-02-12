RANTOUL — “Bill Bagby. What a man!”
That’s how the Rev. Kathy Campbell responded when contacted for her thoughts on the longtime Rantoul dentist after his passing at age 95.
Campbell, pastor of Crossnore Presbyterian Church in North Carolina, where Dr. Bagby and his wife of 72 years, June, retired, said he was a father figure to her.
“He was always encouraging,” she said. “My visits with Bill and June in their cabin were delightful, and I always left feeling like they had given me far more than I could give them.”
Dr. Bagby was active in the Rantoul community, where he had a dental practice for 40 years — first as a contract dentist for Chanute Air Force Base and then in private practice until 1997, when he and his wife retired to the North Carolina cabin where he grew up.
“Bill once said, ‘I’m not worried about heaven; I’ve been living there since I retired,’” Campbell said.
Tom Iorio of Rantoul said North Carolina was “always home” for his friend.
“He loved it (in Rantoul and his friendships), but home was definitely the North Carolina mountains,” Iorio said.
The Bagbys lived in a true original log cabin, overlooking Grandfather Mountain. They enlarged the cabin, which had a picture window that “looked straight out at it,” Iorio said.
Dr. Bagby joined the Army Air Corps with his identical twin brother, Bob, after they graduated high school in 1943 at age 17. He served as a radio operator on a B-17 Flying Fortress and later on a B-29 Superfortress.
The brothers were known for pranking people, even their immediate family, because of their shared looks.
The twins both entered dental school. It was there Dr. Bagby met his future wife, June Stribling. They married in 1949.
In Rantoul, he was a member of the Rotary Club, served on the Rantoul Township High School board and was active in the Republican Party.
Several people said they never saw Dr. Bagby get upset. Son John, now living in Biloxi, Miss., surely tested his patience.
“I was a wild kid when it came to driving,” John said. “I always wished cars would go faster than they went and thought corners were meant for” taking sharply.
John said he had numerous crashes and scrapes with whatever vehicle he was driving. So much so that the local police had his number. One wreck happened in front of the high school.
John said his father would frequently barter for dental services rendered and “paid” Arty and Bill Calvert, who had a body shop, for their frequent services rendered to fix the damage done to John’s vehicles.
Fortunately, John said, Arty had a big family.
“I can remember when some of his patients couldn’t pay their bill, he would just laugh and say, ‘Well, we’ll worry about it next time or next year,’” John said.
He remembers one farmer who showed up with a gallon jar full of change to pay the dentist.
“He would just laugh and say, ‘Next time, bring me a bushel of corn.’”
Many described him as kind and gentle.
“Bill generously shared his life of 95 years with a multitude of people offering respect, understanding, joy, humor and wit to the end,” Campbell said. “His twinkling eyes and big smile will eternally greet us in our memories and our dreams.”
Son Bill Bagby Jr. said he had suspected his father was able to accept almost anyone with whom he spoke.
“Now after hearing so many stories, many that I’ve never heard before, I realize it’s really true,” he said.
Added Iorio: “Doc Bagby always had this warm smile. He had this grin and smile, and he just embraced anybody and everybody. You just couldn’t help but like him.”
Bill Jr. said his father was known for his joke-telling, some of them pretty corny.
“Even though his jokes always seemed clever, new and made me laugh, I did have to admit that there were some pretty bad ones that tended to be repeated,” he said.
Dr. Bagby served the Crossnore church as an elder for many years and played a significant role in an addition being built to the church.
He and his wife delivered Meals on Wheels for more than 15 years, often bringing food to people who were younger than they were.
In addition to his wife and sons, John and Bill Jr., Dr. Bagby is survived by two daughters, Robin and Jennifer; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.