URBANA — When he was growing up in Hannibal, Mo., Dr. Jeremy Youse suffered from a skin condition that led him to what was to become his medical specialty.
Now, the 40-year-old dermatologist is set to wrap up 11 years with Christie Clinic today to be part of a new venture called VitalSkin Dermatology.
VitalSkin, which is opening a new operations center in Urbana, is also being launched by a team of co-founders who have a long history in the business side of local health care.
VitalSkin will both open new dermatology clinics and affiliate with existing dermatology practices to take on office-support functions so doctors can focus their time on treating their patients.
A founding physician partner with VitalSkin, Youse will open new dermatology clinics in Mattoon in December and in Decatur and will also help with dermatology practice management, he said.
When Youse’s noncompete agreement with Christie Clinic expires, VitalSkin also plans to open a dermatology clinic in Urbana, he said.
Founders also include VitalSkin CEO Todd Petersen, a former executive of Heartland Dental, Coventry Health Care (Aetna) and the former PersonalCare Insurance of Illinois.
Two others include David Line, a former executive of Alpha-Care Health Professionals, Provena Ventures, ServantCor and Urbana’s former Mercy Hospital, and Dan Wiens, a former executive of ServantCor, Provena Health and most recently of Texas-based Common Spirit Health and Catholic Health Initiatives.
Youse, who came to Christie Clinic after his residency and fellowship training in Mohs surgery for skin cancer at the Mayo Clinic, said he developed an interest in dermatology as a young teenager.
He’d suffered from psoriasis as a child, and dermatologists weren’t available in his hometown.
So his parents made regular two-hour trips to bring him to St. Louis for treatments, which cleared up his skin by the time he was 13 or 14. It was then that he decided to go into dermatology to help others with similar conditions.
“It completely changed my life then,” he recalled.
A married father of two daughters, Youse said he put in 50 to 70 hours a week treating his patients, and he expects to continue working long hours in his new career.
He wasn’t expecting to leave Christie Clinic, but he sees some new opportunities ahead as part of VitalSkin, he said.
“I was pretty happy with Christie, but I’d sort of reached my maximum as far as what I could do there,” he said. “This opportunity just sort of presented itself, almost fell into my lap.”
Youse said he plans to continue living in Champaign and will be commuting to see patients in Mattoon when the dermatology clinic opens there.
Petersen said having Youse on board has been critical in helping get this venture started.
The founders decided to focus on dermatology practice management because of the demand for dermatology services, fueled in part by the need for skin-cancer treatments, he said.
The Skin Cancer Foundation projects that 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by age 70, with the annual cost of treating skin cancers in the U.S. estimated at $8.1 billion.
Not only that, with many dermatology services delivered in an office setting, “most hospitals don’t view it as a strategic investment area,” Petersen said.
Youse said demand for dermatology is also coming from the many treatments for skin conditions that have become available in the past 20 years.
“Those medicines have really changed lives,” he said.
VitalSkin, which was launched with backing from Champaign-based Armory Capital, has plans to grow throughout the Midwest and will be announcing its first dermatology practice affiliation in the next 30 days, Petersen said.
The company is moving into a 40,000-square-foot building at 1111 W. Kenyon Road.
Among its services for dermatology practices will be human resources, accounting, marketing, regulatory compliance, facilities management, business development, provider recruitment and revenue-cycle management.