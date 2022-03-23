CHAMPAIGN — Less than three months after Carle Foundation Hospital’s relationship with Aetna Medicare came to an end, some of Christie Clinic’s medical providers are being dropped from Aetna Medicare’s provider network due to their hospital ties to Carle.
As of Tuesday, “less than 17” of Christie Clinic’s 179 primary-care and specialty providers had received notices from Aetna that they will be out-of-network for Aetna Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plans as of May 1 because their hospital relationship is with Carle Foundation Hospital, according to Christie Chief Financial Officer Anni McClellan.
“Though Christie Clinic did not terminate its contract with Aetna Medicare Advantage, we expect additional providers to be designated as out-of-network,” she said.
Carle’s Urbana hospital has been out of network for Aetna Medicare HMO and PPO members since the start of this year.
Christie Clinic is working on adding hospital relationships for some of its providers that would be in-network for Aetna, McClellan said.
“Participants can continue to see Christie Clinic providers even if their provider is now an out-of-network Aetna Medicare Advantage provider, but they may experience higher co-pays or have higher out-of-pocket costs than in-network,” she said.
McClellan advised Aetna Medicare patients losing in-network access to their Christie doctors to contact Aetna for a better understanding of their coverage.
University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine Professor Emeritus Alan Parker of Champaign said his wife, Heather, received a letter from Aetna informing her that one of her Christie doctors (a family-medicine physician) would be out of network for their Aetna Medicare HMO plan starting May 1.
The letter informed her that if she has an HMO plan, she could not see out-of-network providers “because you must use providers in our network.”
The Aetna letter directed her to two alternate providers “in your area” — Christie Clinic convenient care and OSF Medical Group on College Avenue in Bloomington.
Alan Parker said he and his wife can’t switch plans until January. He emailed the Department of Central Management Services asking what it intended to do about this situation.
In a response he received Tuesday and shared with The News-Gazette, the agency said only some Christie doctors would be terminated from the Aetna Medicare HMO contract.
“The reason for their termination is that, after receiving prior notification from Aetna, these physicians did not work to obtain admitting privileges at a participating hospital in the service area,” the CMS response states. “In this case, that hospital would have been OSF, as Carle hospital is out-of-network.”
The Illinois Department of Central Management Services administers the health plans available to state retirees enrolled in Medicare, and the two plans available in Champaign County include Aetna Medicare HMO and United Healthcare PPO, according to CMS Deputy Director Cathy Kwiatkowski.
She said the agency can’t estimate how many members may be affected by changes in the Aetna Medicare network changes, but the network is deemed to meet adequacy requirements to serve enrollees.
OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Kirby Medical Center in Monticello and Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City are all within a 30-mile radius, she said.
Carle spokeswoman Brittany Simon said Carle Foundation Hospital stopped accepting Aetna Medicare HMO and PPO plans because they didn’t include complete access to the Carle system, including Carle Physician Group, “and it’s our goal to align offerings throughout the region.”
“We do continue to accept a range of additional Aetna commercial plans and other Medicare and Medicare Advantage PPO options at Carle Foundation Hospital, the Physician Group and across the region,” she said.
While Aetna directed Heather Parker to OSF in Bloomington as a physician option, OSF has physicians with sufficient capacity much closer at its locations in Urbana, Champaign and Savoy, and they’re in-network for Aetna Medicare members, according to OSF Director of Physician Offices Courtney Luth.
OSF’s Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana and Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville are also in-network for Aetna Medicare patients, she said.
Christie patients losing in-network access to their physicians can call OSF for appointments, and some already have, Luth said.