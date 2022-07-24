CHAMPAIGN — Tori McCoy tried not to let her emotions run high when she got a call in early April that would give her a new outlook on life.
Four-and-a-half years had passed since she found out she had a rare disease that left her in need of a new kidney, a diagnosis that ended the former McDonald’s All-American’s playing career. Nearly three years had passed since she got a match for a kidney, only to see that opportunity dry up.
So when she was told she’d finally be receiving a new kidney from a deceased donor in Washington, she tempered her expectations until the last second.
“I wasn’t really excited because I didn’t want anything to fall through,” McCoy said. “Until they were getting me prepped, and at that point, I couldn’t hold back my smile.”
Several months after her successful surgery, McCoy is slowly beginning to feel like her old self, even though she’s well underweight after slimming down to 150 pounds, 30 below her playing weight, because of daily dialysis treatments.
“I was still in pain” after the surgery, McCoy said this week, “but I did feel my body turning into this different person.”
Since she received her diagnosis in 2017, when she was sitting out a year due to NCAA rules after transferring to Marquette, McCoy has endured one painful experience after another.
Even without a new kidney, she practiced with her Golden Eagles teammates and hoped to play, but she said she was told time and again that she wouldn’t be allowed. In 2019, she received a match from a donor, but the donor became pregnant during the process, so her hopes were dashed.
Then, in December of 2020, her father, Tim, died of cancer.
“We went through this together,” she said. “I was crying in my hospital bed (after the surgery) when I was like, ‘Dang, he couldn’t see this moment.’ But I know he’s up there watching me.”
Soon, McCoy will return to the gym, not only to bulk up her 6-foot-5 frame, but to coach. In early June, she accepted an offer from newly promoted Parkland College women’s basketball coach Laura Litchfield to become an assistant coach and lead recruiter for the Cobras.
“Everything was going wrong for me and then she reached out and I was just like, ‘Yes,’” said McCoy, who hopes to coach at the Division I level someday. “It’s the college level, experience, and I’ll be working with someone who knows basketball just as much as I do and loves it.”
Even though she’s still triggered by the sound of beeping, which reminds her of being attached to her home dialysis equipment, McCoy said her doctors expect her to eventually make a full physical recovery.
“I turned into the biggest negative person,” she said. “I just assumed, ‘I’m never going to get this kidney. I’m going to be stuck on dialysis the rest of my life. I was super negative. I didn’t have any spirit within me whatsoever. But once I got the good news that I was going to get a kidney soon, my outlook just flipped. I was going to be more positive, telling everyone, ‘This is going to be my year.’
“I’m still fighting a little bit of depression still,” she added, “but I’m slowly turning back into the person I used to be before all this happened.”