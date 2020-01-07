URBANA — Hospital visitors, this one’s for you.
The latest construction project to be completed at Carle Foundation Hospital was designed with comfort and convenience in mind, hospital officials said Monday.
“This is all about you,” Dr. James Leonard, Carle’s CEO, said to hospital visitors and patients who may have been passing through the new main lobby of the hospital at an opening celebration.
The new lobby has a wall of windows, tables, chairs and a new 24-hour North Star Cafe.
Also unveiled Monday was a new quiet waiting area in a room of its own, with recliner chairs, coffee and a work station, plus a relocated service desk, relocated Colwell Chapel — now near the main lobby — and a relocated Carle Auxiliary Gift Shop combined with a branch of Carle Medical Supply.
The shop includes such gift items such as flowers and candy — plus crutches, walkers, foot care items, compression garments, seat cushions, breast pumps and other medical supplies.
This project has been largely about making families and friends of patients more comfortable during hours that can become the worst ones in their lives, said Lynne Barnes, a Carle senior vice president and the hospital’s chief operating officer.
“The hospital is pretty much the last place you want to come to,” she said.
The cafe won’t be serving what commonly comes to mind for hospital cafeteria food, according to Food Service Director Kevin Steffes.
The cafe is partnering with Central Illinois Bakehouse to provide breads, baked goods and pizza dough, and will serve premium sandwiches, build-your-own salads, made-to-order brick oven pizza, fresh-baked cookies and some grab-and-go options.
With the cafe opening Monday, Carle’s Orchard Street lobby coffee shop has closed.
The South Clinic coffee bar is continuing to operate, and the lower level cafeteria hours have changed to 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays and 6-10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, according to Carle.
Valet parking for people with accessibility issues is available at the main entrance, and at the former main entrance that is now a new outpatient entrance.
These latest improvements are part of a multi-million-dollar project that is also bringing enhancements to pediatrics and the emergency departments.
Some of the emergency department improvements will include creating separate entrances for the public and emergency responders and increasing the number of ambulance bays from four to six, according to Barnes.