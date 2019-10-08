CHAMPAIGN — More than 100 local seniors with dementia have an opportunity to receive no-cost MedicAlert + Safe Return identification jewelry.
An application distribution event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 at Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., C.
MedicAlert + Safe Return is a national emergency-response service for people with dementia who wander or have a medical emergency.
There are 104 funded applications available through the Champaign event, and applicants may be asked questions about their income. Seniors living in private-pay institutions such as assisted-living facilities and nursing homes aren’t eligible.
Required for the applications is a non-returnable photo or copy of a photo of the applicant with dementia. Caregivers applying on behalf of people with dementia must bring the photos with them.
The University of Illinois School of Social Work and Care Horizon are helping with the application event.