CHAMPAIGN — Cases of the flu have been picking up in the area, and it’s taking down those who didn’t get flu shots and some who did.
“We’re seeing a lot of influenza B, we’re starting to see a lot of influenza A, we’re starting to see a lot of people who are both vaccinated and unvaccinated,” said Kelly Bryant, a nurse practitioner with Christie Clinic’s convenient care.
Among the symptoms is fever lasting from three to five days, she said.
OSF Heart of Mary and OSF Sacred Heart medical centers are seeing about the same number of suspected flu cases as last year, but about twice as many flu-positive tests, OSF spokeswoman Kodi Smith said.
The Carle health system has also seen a bit of an uptick — about a 5 percent increase in flu-like illness cases this year over the same time last year, according to Carle pediatrician Dr. Stefanie Schroeder.
Flu and flu-like illness cases began picking up in the area after the holidays — after family visits and kids began returning to school, she said.
Flu this year seems to be coming with a bit more vomiting, runny nose, fever and cough, and not as much body ache, Schroeder said.
She has, however, seen two kids who had been brought in for flu symptoms who were brought back a few days later after they developed some lower leg pain, she said.
Parents, if your child has flu-like illness and develops any muscle pain a few days later, Schroeder advised, bring them in to be evaluated.
Christie’s Dr. Ben Johnston said even in the best of years, the flu vaccine is about 50 percent effective.
Among those developing flu symptoms who should be seen by medical providers are people at higher risk for flu complications, he said. That includes young children under 5, adults 65 and older, pregnant women and those with chronic illnesses.
In other words, an otherwise-healthy 25-year-old can probably recover from the flu just by staying home, Johnston said. But a 14-year-old with diabetes and asthma? “Yeah, you should be treated right away.”
Antivirual treatments for flu are best administered sooner than later — ideally, within two days of flu symptoms appearing, Johnston said. But even those outside that early time window who are at risk for complications should still consider coming in for treatment, he said.
Schroeder said she offers parents the option of antiviral treatment for flu when their kids are otherwise healthy.
Treatment improves symptoms and shortens the duration of the flu by about a day, she said, but kids who don’t have chronic illnesses and compromised immune systems can get through the flu without it.
Schroeder said parents who are anxious should by all means bring their children with flu symptoms in to be seen.
While the flu vaccine isn’t entirely foolproof, local public health officials say it’s still a good weapon to help avoid the flu, and plenty of it remains available in the area.
Schroeder said Carle is still urging flu shots for anyone who hasn’t gotten one yet and plans to continue making the shots available into March.
And during flu season, Schroeder said her advice includes frequent hand-washing for all, covering coughs and staying home if you’re sick.